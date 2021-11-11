Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $30.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 81.67% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Oyster Point Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OYST opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 12.51 and a quick ratio of 12.51. Oyster Point Pharma has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $25.89.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.48. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oyster Point Pharma will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $8,162,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OYST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 48,041 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 28,836 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Oyster Point Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $838,000. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Point Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.