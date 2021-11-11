PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 61.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,241,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,967,000 after buying an additional 2,753,113 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 125.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,961,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,437,000 after buying an additional 2,205,944 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at $95,064,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 39.2% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,882,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,792,000 after buying an additional 1,092,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 363.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,293,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,897,000 after buying an additional 1,014,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

PAGS traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $33.93. 68,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,528. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.39. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.99.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $447.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. Analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

