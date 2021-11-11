Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Wolfe Research

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price objective trimmed by Wolfe Research from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.78.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 6.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $81,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $361,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,544,303 shares of company stock valued at $166,059,189 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,232,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 706.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 167,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 109,076 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 143,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,189,000. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

