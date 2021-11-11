Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 1,535,551 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 27,218,582 shares.The stock last traded at $24.49 and had previously closed at $26.75.

The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $15,046,099.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 60,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $1,399,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,544,303 shares of company stock valued at $166,059,189. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 6.35.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.