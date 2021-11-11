Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Raised to “Positive” at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) to a positive rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PANW. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $510.19.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $499.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $246.02 and a 1 year high of $523.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $489.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of -96.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

