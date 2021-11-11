Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 2,651 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,149,000 after buying an additional 27,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ArcBest by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,027,000 after buying an additional 92,813 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,957,000 after buying an additional 158,219 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 774,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,063,000 after buying an additional 113,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ArcBest by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,032,000 after buying an additional 15,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ARCB stock opened at $106.81 on Thursday. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $34.65 and a twelve month high of $116.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.02.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.99%.

Several research firms recently commented on ARCB. Cowen lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.15.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.