Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BRP by 63.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 317,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,832,000 after acquiring an additional 122,928 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in BRP by 93.9% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 23,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,604 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in BRP by 49.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BRP by 40.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,912,000 after acquiring an additional 158,122 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in BRP by 2,159.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 49,621 shares during the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on DOOO shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.69.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $90.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.41. BRP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.72.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.04%.

BRP Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

