Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 45,628 ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASX. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 48.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 286.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,552 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 9,103.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,579,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 1,417.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,266,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,459 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,403,000. Institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.02. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3017 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KGI Securities lowered shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.05.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

