Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 10,415 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,415 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,587,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,274,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,324,000 after acquiring an additional 652,359 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,123,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,167,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,007,000 after acquiring an additional 191,472 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CDE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

NYSE CDE opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.86. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

