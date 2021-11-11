Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 3,142 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 78.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Generac were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,998,180,000 after acquiring an additional 213,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Generac by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,483,000 after buying an additional 48,655 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Generac by 345.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,083,000 after buying an additional 1,141,471 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 16.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,464,000 after buying an additional 173,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Generac by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,417,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC opened at $440.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.40. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.56 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $505.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.60.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

