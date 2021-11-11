Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $26.82 on Thursday. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pan American Silver stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 196,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Pan American Silver worth $26,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

