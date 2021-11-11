Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

PANDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:PANDY opened at $34.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.59. Pandora A/S has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $35.95.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $835.15 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.4018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This is an increase from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.