Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,084. The company has a market capitalization of $211.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.65. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) by 109,625.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,913 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PANL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

