Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.56% from the stock’s current price.

NYSE:FNA opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. Paragon 28 has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $25.41.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

