Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:PZG remained flat at $$0.84 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,507. Paramount Gold Nevada has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49.

Get Paramount Gold Nevada alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PZG shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Paramount Gold Nevada from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Sleeper Gold, Frost, and Grassy Mountain. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.