PARSIQ (PRQ) Hits Market Capitalization of $98.47 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $98.47 million and approximately $9.61 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.61 or 0.00424496 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000075 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $653.65 or 0.01003131 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 128,633,483 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

