Parsons Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (NYSE:PSN)

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Parsons in a report issued on Sunday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Parsons’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. Parsons has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $45.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.22, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.21.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). Parsons had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $956.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Parsons’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Harry T. Mcmahon purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.43 per share, with a total value of $177,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,360.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George L. Ball purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $873,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Parsons by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Parsons by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Parsons by 321.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 149,140 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Parsons by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 993,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,177,000 after acquiring an additional 281,198 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

