Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Shares Gap Down to $5.27

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.27, but opened at $5.12. Partner Communications shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $937.80 million, a P/E ratio of 175.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Partner Communications by 22.0% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 123,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Partner Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

