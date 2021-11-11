Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:PRTY opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $686.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 3.67. Party City Holdco has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 71.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Party City Holdco will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director Steven J. Collins acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 80,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,690.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 968,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

