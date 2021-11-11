Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.42

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 49453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

PAYO has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $110.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Technology Crossover Management VIII Ltd. acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $432,399,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,864,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,319,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,930,000 after purchasing an additional 494,819 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,854,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,578,000. Institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.