Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.57

Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 1906204 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

PSFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price target on Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paysafe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paysafe Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 28.5% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 13.2% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 10.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Paysafe by 200.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Paysafe Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

