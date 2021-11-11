PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist reduced their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered PDC Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.07. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.83 and a beta of 3.23.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.07%.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $89,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,814. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.