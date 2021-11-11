PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.40% and a negative net margin of 49.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. PDF Solutions updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

PDF Solutions stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.91. 469,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,806. PDF Solutions has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $33.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average of $20.40.

PDFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PDF Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,569 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.02% of PDF Solutions worth $6,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

