PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Announces Earnings Results

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

PDSB traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 384,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,376. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26. PDS Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 2.46.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. 30.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDS Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.