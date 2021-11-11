PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Announces Earnings Results

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.
PDSB traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 384,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,376. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26. PDS Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 2.46.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. 30.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PDS Biotechnology Company Profile
PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.
