Peanut Market Cap Tops $3.15 Million (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 11th. Peanut has a market cap of $3.15 million and $692,814.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peanut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000510 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peanut has traded up 31.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00053660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.55 or 0.00225957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00091966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Peanut Coin Profile

Peanut (CRYPTO:NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

