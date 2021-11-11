Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PGC opened at $35.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.45. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $669.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 18,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.