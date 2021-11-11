Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.39

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.39 and last traded at $35.94, with a volume of 25665 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $669.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.45.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 19.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,303 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $43,298.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,803 shares of company stock valued at $995,459 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 18,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

