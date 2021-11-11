Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Regional REIT (LON:RGL)

Regional REIT (LON:RGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RGL. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Thursday.

Shares of RGL stock opened at GBX 88.82 ($1.16) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.90. The firm has a market cap of £458.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 87.96. Regional REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 93.20 ($1.22).

In related news, insider Frances Daley bought 70,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £61,871.92 ($80,836.06).

About Regional REIT

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

