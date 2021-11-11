Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Citigroup

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $105.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Westpark Capital lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.69.

PTON traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.39. 168,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,802,913. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $48.30 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $192,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 316,470 shares of company stock valued at $31,662,412. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 345,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.3% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 48,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $3,243,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 21.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at $447,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

