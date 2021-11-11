Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Westpark Capital downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. MKM Partners downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $48.95 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $48.30 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total transaction of $5,277,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $7,355,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,470 shares of company stock worth $31,662,412 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 0.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 345,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,114,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 16.3% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 48,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at $3,243,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 21.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at $447,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

