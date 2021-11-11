Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Amundi acquired a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,735,000 after buying an additional 1,006,656 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,404,000 after acquiring an additional 867,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in 3M by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after acquiring an additional 750,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.08.

Shares of MMM traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $163.38 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

