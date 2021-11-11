Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Has $300,000 Stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,227,000 after purchasing an additional 710,311 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the first quarter valued at about $30,000,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Xperi by 92.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 271,577 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the second quarter valued at about $5,886,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Xperi by 33.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 950,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after acquiring an additional 236,137 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XPER. Zacks Investment Research raised Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Maxim Group began coverage on Xperi in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

NASDAQ XPER traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.86. 926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,612. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.72. Xperi Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.19. Xperi had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.89%.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

