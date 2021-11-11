Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Has $62,000 Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 63.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMKTA. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 897,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after acquiring an additional 178,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,693,000 after acquiring an additional 80,074 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 853,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,706,000 after acquiring an additional 50,325 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,174,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,036,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

NASDAQ:IMKTA traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.00. 457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a one year low of $36.09 and a one year high of $77.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is currently 5.55%.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.