Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Sells 130 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at about $2,046,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Nucor by 158.8% during the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 57,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 35,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nucor by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after buying an additional 686,067 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter worth about $211,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.27.

Nucor stock traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.54. 51,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $47.94 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.69%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

