Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Sells 67,000 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,000 shares during the period. Two Harbors Investment accounts for 2.3% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Two Harbors Investment worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

TWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price objective on Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.03.

Shares of TWO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 41,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,853,966. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 204.49% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

