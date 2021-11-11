Peony Market Capitalization Hits $27.02 Million (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Peony has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. Peony has a total market capitalization of $27.02 million and $122,872.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peony Coin Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 51,970,653 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars.

