Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director Michael N. Vittorio Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $33.07 on Thursday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $650.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.63.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.75). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,391,000 after acquiring an additional 370,482 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $4,240,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $3,649,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 225,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 65,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEBO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

