Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director Michael N. Vittorio Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $33.07 on Thursday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $650.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.63.
Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.75). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,391,000 after acquiring an additional 370,482 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $4,240,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $3,649,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 225,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 65,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEBO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.
About Peoples Bancorp
Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.
