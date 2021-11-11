PEPS Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $797,912.73 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $797,912.73 and approximately $271.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001220 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $222.51 or 0.00342333 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 101.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,213,942 coins and its circulating supply is 61,544,069 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

