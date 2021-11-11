Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) SVP Sells $312,900.00 in Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $729.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.19. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $14.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

PRDO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 7.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 2.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 496,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

