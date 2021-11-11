Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 27640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

Specifically, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRDO shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

The company has a market cap of $719.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.52.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.99 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,850,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,618,000 after buying an additional 815,689 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 387.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 780,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 620,400 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,618,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after buying an additional 382,842 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

