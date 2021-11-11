Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Perrigo updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,028,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,870. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.98. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $50.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.35%.

PRGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perrigo stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Perrigo worth $34,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

