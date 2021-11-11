Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Raymond James

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $42.21 on Thursday. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.24.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 26.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP raised its position in Perrigo by 855.6% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 42,936 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 386,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,628,000 after purchasing an additional 42,135 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Perrigo by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

