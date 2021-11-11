Peter L. Cella Buys 5,000 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Stock

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Director Peter L. Cella bought 5,000 shares of frontdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $176,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $36.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.80. frontdoor, inc. has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.43.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.23. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,514.29%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 1,406.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 1,474.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 193.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

FTDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

