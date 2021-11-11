PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) versus Emtec (OTCMKTS:ETEC) Financial Survey

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) and Emtec (OTCMKTS:ETEC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get PFSweb alerts:

This table compares PFSweb and Emtec’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PFSweb $342.51 million 0.83 -$5.50 million ($0.37) -36.19 Emtec N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Emtec has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PFSweb.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.8% of PFSweb shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of PFSweb shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 65.1% of Emtec shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PFSweb and Emtec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PFSweb -2.23% -7.96% -2.05% Emtec N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

PFSweb has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emtec has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PFSweb and Emtec, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PFSweb 0 0 2 0 3.00 Emtec 0 0 0 0 N/A

PFSweb currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential downside of 21.58%. Given PFSweb’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PFSweb is more favorable than Emtec.

Summary

PFSweb beats Emtec on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc. engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services. The PFS Operations segment offers its services to support and improve the physical and post-click experience, such as logistics and fulfillment; customer care and order to cash service; and distributed order orchestration and payment services. The company was founded by Mark C. Layton in 1994 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

About Emtec

Emtec Inc. operates as information technology consulting firm, which provides transformative digital solutions to world-class organizations. The company’s services include advisory, applications, analytic and infrastructure services. The Advisory services consists of prepare for the cloud, profitability and cost management, project management and change management. The Applications service consists of advisory, development, implementation and support of mission critical applications. It provides Customer Relationship Management, Enterprise Resource Planning, Enterprise Performance Management, collaboration, application development and testing, mobile design and development and application managed services. The Infrastructure services include end user computing, mobile device management, enterprise computing, service management, knowledge management, digital enterprise management; and service desk and ClearCARE Managed Support Services. The Analytics services offers BI Roadmap & Strategy, BI/Analytics Assessment, data governance, data visualization services, implementation services, analytics cloud enablement, custom EDW development and ClearCARE managed support services. The compan

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.