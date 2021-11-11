PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.950-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE PCG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.42. The stock had a trading volume of 477,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,486,291. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14. PG&E has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.41, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.40.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PG&E from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.64.

In related news, Director Robert C. Flexon bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,054.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arno Lockheart Harris bought 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,089.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PG&E stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 201.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,308,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,545,031 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of PG&E worth $53,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

