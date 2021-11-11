Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.16

Shares of Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.16 and traded as low as $1.06. Pharma-Bio Serv shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 2,783 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $23.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16.

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Pharma-Bio Serv had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc engages in the provision of technical compliance consulting service and microbiological and chemical laboratory testing services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, medical device and biotechnology industries. It operates through the following business segments: Puerto Rico Technical Compliance Consulting; United States Technical Compliance Consulting; Europe Technical Compliance Consulting.

