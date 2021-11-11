PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Stake Reduced by Endurant Capital Management LP

Endurant Capital Management LP cut its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,129,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,809 shares during the quarter. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals comprises about 2.2% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Endurant Capital Management LP owned 4.43% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals worth $7,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 262,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,806 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,553,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 239,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,861,000. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,867. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $175.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.63.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals news, Director Clay Thorp purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS).

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.