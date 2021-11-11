Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Philip Morris International in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s FY2022 earnings at $6.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.69 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

Shares of PM opened at $94.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.44 and its 200-day moving average is $98.59. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $73.17 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 29.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.8% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

