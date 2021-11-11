Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609,738 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 364.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,938 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 175.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,238,000 after buying an additional 1,485,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,006,000 after buying an additional 1,318,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after buying an additional 1,269,844 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.38 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.17 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $146.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.59.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

