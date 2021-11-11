Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Picton Property Income in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Picton Property Income alerts:

LON:PCTN opened at GBX 99.71 ($1.30) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £546.01 million and a P/E ratio of 16.05. Picton Property Income has a 12 month low of GBX 68.50 ($0.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 100.60 ($1.31). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 95.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

About Picton Property Income

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Picton Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Picton Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.